Mariah Carey Denied Queen Of Christmas Trademark By U.S. Patent & Trademark Office

Gracie Chunes November 19th, 2022 - 1:31 PM

Mariah Carey has been denied the trademark of “Queen Of Christmas” by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The application was denied after Carey’s company, Lotion LLC, did not respond to opposition from another singer. She was also denied the trademark of “QOC” and “Princess Christmas.” If she had been successful, the trademark would have given Carey the legal right to stop others from using it in music or merchandise.

Singer Elizabeth Chan wanted to block Carey from trademarking the phrase, so she filed court documents declaring opposition in August of this year. When asked about it, Chan told Variety “no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolise it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity.”

Chan herself claims to be the only full-time Christmas singer and songwriter, which she has been doing for over a decade. She even released an album titled Queen of Christmas last year, and displays the title on her social media profiles. “Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared; it’s not meant to be owned,” says Chan. (NME)