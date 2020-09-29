Mariah Carey Reveals She Made an Alt-Rock Album Shelved By Her Label Under the Name Chick in 1995

Home News Adam Benavides September 29th, 2020 - 6:01 PM

Iconic singer-songwriter and pop legend Mariah Carey recently revealed that she wrote and recorded an alternative rock album in 1995 during an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Carey was appearing on Colbert’s show to support her upcoming autobiography The Meaning of Mariah Carey and also explained to the late night host that the album would have been released under the name Chick.

In the interview, Carey says the album came to fruition early in her career while she was in the studio recording her 1995 hit album Daydream. “[Alt-rock] was such a popular genre at the time,” explains Carey. “I was like, ‘Well, I have a full band here. Let’s just do something, and I’ll just make up some nonsense and sing it.”

Carey goes on to explain that her friend Clarissa Dane contributed vocals to certain songs and also helped the singer co-write one of the album’s tracks. According to the singer however, her label wouldn’t let her shoot a video where Carey would have been disguised and unrecognizable to shield her identity. “That got stifled by certain people at the label, so I kind of had to abandon the project,” explains Carey.

Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream 👀 Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here’s a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey 🤟 S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer #Chick #TMOMC pic.twitter.com/Re23t5whcd — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 27, 2020

Carey is widely regarded as one of the most successful and impactful singers in history. She has sold over 200 million albums over the course of her career worldwide, making her by far one of the best-selling musicians of all time. The New York-native has won a total of five GRAMMY Awards, 19 World Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards and 15 Billboard Music Awards. Most recently, she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in early 2019.