Ari Lennox Announces Winter & Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes November 19th, 2022 - 11:53 AM

On Wednesday, November 16, R&B singer Ari Lennox announced her 2023 North American tour in support of her latest album Age/Sex/Location. The tour kicks off in Las Vegas at House Of Blues on Thursday, January 26, hitting 27 different cities before wrapping up in Lennox’s hometown of Washington D.C. at the Howard Theatre on Tuesday, March 28. At this time, no supporting acts have been announced.

Lennox released Age/Sex/Location in September of this year, 3 years after her debut LP, Shea Butter Baby, in 2019. Find tour tickets and more information here. (Pitchfork)

2023 tour dates are as follows:

1-26 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

1-28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

1-29 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

2-01 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

2-07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

2-09 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

2-11 Oakland, CA – The Fox

2-14 Denver, CO – Summit

2-16 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

2-17 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

2-19 Houston, TX – House of Blues

2-21 Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

2-22 New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

2-24 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

2-26 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

2-27 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

3-02 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

3-04 Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

3-05 Boston, MA – House of Blues

3-07 Toronto, Ontario – History

3-08 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

3-14 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

3-16 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

3-18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

3-21 New York, NY – Terminal 5

3-25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

3-28 Washington, D.C. – Howard Theatre