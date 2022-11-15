Paramore Changes the Cover Artwork of Their 2013 Self-Titled Album

Home News Cait Stoddard November 15th, 2022 - 4:21 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to sterogum.com rock band Paramore have changed the album cover of their 2013 self-titled album. The original artwork showed Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and former bassist Jeremy Davis who left the band back in 2015. Davis was later involved in a legal dispute with Paramore. The dispute was settled back in 2017 and now the artwork is a photo of Williams wearing a jean jacket which has the words “Grow Up” on the back.

Surely some of the fans are curious as to why Paramore decided to change the cover art. It has been noted that Davis was never on great terms with the band and shortly with his third official departure from Paramore in 2015, the bassist sued his former band members citing he wasn’t given enough of the appropriate financial compensation. Other than than suing Paramore, Davis also went on social media to bash Williams and his former bandmates.

In answer to Davis’s bold statements Paramore pointed out that Davis was an employee of the band and he was not allowed have the other profits from merchandise and touring. Back n May 2017, Paramore’s lawyer stated “everything has been resolved and settled,” and pretty much left it at that. But legal settlements don’t repair burned bridges.