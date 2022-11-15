Spiritbox Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 15th, 2022 - 12:09 PM

Today Canadian metal band Spiritbox announced their first full North American headlining tour which will start in Spring 2023. The Eternal Blue Tour starts April 10 in Vancouver Canada and ends on May 10 in Minneapolis. Metal band After the Burial and Intervals will be the opening act for all shows.

It has been awhile for Spiritbox to be headlining a tour because the band have already performed at big festivals and opened for the bands Ghost, Lamb of God, Underoath and Limp Bizkit. Spiritbox will be supporting of their acclaimed 2021 full-length debut, Eternal Blue, and the Rotoscope EP which was released this past June.

Ticket pre-sales for Citi card members start today at 11 a.m. ET through this Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale begins this Thursday at 10 a.m. local time by using the code HEADLINE, while a general on-sale begins this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Spiritbox’s 2023 North American Eternal Blue Tour Dates with After the Burial and Intervals:

04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

04/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/15 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

04/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

04/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall

04/22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

04/26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

04/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

04/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

05/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

05/05 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

05/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore