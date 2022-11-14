Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Brandon Fried Fired After Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2022 - 3:36 PM

Today rock band The Neighbourhood have allegedly announced they have parted ways with longtime drummer Brandon Fried who is allegedly accused of sexual harassment by The Marías‘s vocalist María Zardoya.

Earlier today Zardoya allegedly went on social media to tell her fans on a post about what allegedly happened between her and Fried.

“I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of The Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body. @thehbdh y’all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.” said Zardoya

Shortly when Zardoya made the post became public The Neighbourhood allegedly responded to Zardoya’s post with the following statement on social media .

“We are grateful to María for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.” said The Neighbourhood

Following The Neighbourhood’s social media statement Fried allegedly went on Instagram and apologized to Zardoya and The Neighbourhood for his actions.

“I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.” said Fried