Steve Vai Announces Vai/Gash Album For January 2023 Release, Shares New Video “In The Wind”

According to Blabbermouth, Steve Vai has announced his forthcoming album titled, Via/Gash which will be available on Jan. 27, 2023, in both digital and CD formats. The guitarist and composer has also shared a new video for “In The Wind.”

The new video features a reminiscent aspect as Vai shows his love for motorcycle culture and his friendship with singer, Johnny ‘Gash’ Sombrotto.

According to the same source, Vai recounts, “Something in me wanted to get him in the studio and see how he would belt over these biker-type songs I had demoed, but nothing could have prepared me for the voice that came out of his mouth. I had to think, of course, he sounds like that because that’s him — confident, authentic, fearless but with a lighthearted intention.”

It took thirty years for Vai to actually release this work – going back and forth over the decision after the loss of Sombrotto. “He would have absolutely been the greatest rock lead singer you would ever want to know. All the elements were in place, but he was gone. Disheartened, I put the entire project on the shelf, and would listen to it at least once a year for the past 30 years, especially around the anniversary of his passing. Then recently something compelled me to want to put it out now. I wish you would have had a chance to get to know John. I believe you would have loved him just as we all did. For now, he is ‘in the wind’.” – Blabbermouth.

