Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and The London Symphony Orchestra Announce New Album Promises for March 2021 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 16th, 2021 - 8:50 PM

Legendary jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders will be teaming up with electronic music producer Floating Points and The London Symphony Orchestra for Promises, a new studio album out on March 26. A new teaser video featuring a brief 30-second clip of ambient tones, the release date and black-and-white recording footage has also debuted.

Sanders and Floating Points (aka Sam Shepherd) have also released a brief conversation between themselves where they discuss dreams and the creative process. During the conversation Sanders describes envisioning music in his head, even when he sleeps and describes a surreal experience on a ship with bears smoking cigars.

“Many times, people think I might be asleep… but in fact, I am just listening to music in my head. I’m always listening… to the sounds around me… and playing, in my mind… and sometimes I dream,” Sanders explained.

Sanders is one of the most iconic figures in jazz. responsible for assisting on avant-garde classics such as Alice Coltrane’s Journey In Satchidananda, while playing alongside influential pioneers such as Sun Ra, John Coltrane and Ornette Coleman, who once called him “probably the best tenor player in the world.” While his last studio album as a bandleader came out in 2003, he has continued to collaborate with artists well into the 2010s.

Floating Points released the studio album Reflections back in 2017, which was inspired by the sounds of the Mojave Desert. This record featured lengthy tracks going well over 10 minutes and an abstract visual component, which was directed by Anna Diaz Ortuño.

Promises tracklist

1. Movement 1

2. Movement 2

3. Movement 3

4. Movement 4

5. Movement 5

6. Movement 6

7. Movement 7

8. Movement 8

9. Movement 9