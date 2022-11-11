Patrick Wolf Announces First Release In Over A Decade New EP The Night Safari, Shares Lead Single “Enter The Day”

Home News Trisha Valdez November 11th, 2022 - 3:57 PM

Patrick Wolf is a singer and songwriter from South London. Today, November 11th, he released a new song in over a decade, his lead single for the album The Night Safari, called “The Day.” According to source Wolf has been quite with his music since 2012, when we last heard of his songs.

Ten years ago, from today Wolf released a double-album Sundark and Riverlight. Amazing with the timing of Wolf, releasing his lead single Enter the Day.

Wolf talks about how this song is dedicated to his mother, who he was thinking of while writing this new song. “A charcoal drawing of a sparrow hawk was the last work my mother was making before she died and when I took my first walk to explore the land around my new home back when I moved to live by the sea, a sparrow hawk was soaring over me in silence at the mouth of the bay,” Wolf said.

That afternoon he went to his piano and crafted the song Enter the Day. This song has a dramatic sound to it, the piano starts it then enters the drums. As the song continues, you can feel his emotions rising up and down just like the song.

A lyric in the song that shows the grief he must have felt is, “enter the day when the mouth of misfortune spits you out to the land, land where you ought to be.”

Check out Wolf’s new song down below, his album The Night Safari is expected in 2023. For more stories about the artist click here.