mxdwn PREMIERE: Hunting Shares Vulnerable New Video for Song “Hollywood Love Song”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt November 11th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Hunting, the Vancouver-based songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Bradley and Jessicka, have released the video of their single “Hollywood Love Song,” which comes off their new album You’ve Got Love (But It Even Tears You Apart), which is available today through Nevado Music. The duo have been married for ten years and are well-versed in the trial and tribulations of love.

Hunting’s song “Hollywood Love Song,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music gives viewers the ins and outs of love and everything in-between with an unfiltered rawness at everyone knows all so well. The vulnerability that Jessicka and Bradley share singing to each other with so much love, was truly special to see that not many music videos can give that type of spin on vulnerability. The added bonus of seeing other people giving their vulnerable take on love was unique and a perfect touch to a perfect song.

Jessicka breaks downs the song “Hollywood Love Song”:

“One morning I woke up feeling attacked from a fight the night before. Then I remembered every time I was on the other side, and how waking up as the asshole is just as bad. Sometimes there are moments of frightening uncertainty in a relationship and I really wanted to express that as honestly as possible. I feel like you hear love songs and break-up songs but not a lot of the in between. In a time where everything feels so perfect and polished I want to voice those raw, not post worthy moments that everyone goes through.”

Check out the new video to “Hollywood Love Song” below right now!