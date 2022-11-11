Brockhampton Debut Mellow New Single “The Ending”

Home News Trisha Valdez November 11th, 2022 - 4:25 PM

Brockhampton has released the new single “The Ending.” This is a preview for their upcoming final album, The Family. The band revealed in January that this year will be the last year they perform as a group.

According to source, “No one wants to believe it’s over, even as the lights come up and stagehands begin shooing people away. It’s an oddly fitting ending for a band who will always seem to have unfinished business.”

The music video starts off zoomed in on a radio sitting on top of a juke box. As the camera pans out Kevin Absract stumbles into the bar clearly intoxicated.

He goes to the bar and receives a drink as he is rapping, he is walking around stumbling and spilling his drink. one of the first lyrics he says is, “Walking through the living room, I see Jabari yawning. I’m thinking, man one day we all gon’ be some superstars.”

After that lyric you can tell this song is going to be sentimental because of the unfortunate breakup of the group. He walks around drunklike and throws his drink at the wall after finishing, show he is upset. Before he throws the cup, he talks about how his friends where the ones to believe in him.

“This is the most corrupted vision I turned my friendship into business into an empire half a million.” He gets dragged out of that part of the bar towards the exit. As he is getting dragged out, he passes a group playing pool, the camera turns to them and it’s the group hanging out. The closing lyric, “This the ending we all envisioned right,” it was a perfect ending for an ending song.

