Half Alive Unveil New Song & Video “High Up”, New Album Conditions Of A Punk Out December 2

California-based genre-spanning group Half Alive has debuted their latest single from their highly-anticipated upcoming sophomore album Conditions Of A Punk which is scheduled to arrive on December 2 via RCA Records. The new track “High Up” follows the release of their song “Did I Make You Up?” which will also be featured on the forthcoming record.

The new single is an uplifting, melodic masterpiece showcasing the band’s undeniable talent. Taylor’s mellifluous vocals layered over the catchy beat and mesmerizing instrumentation makes for pure magic. The accompanying music video is also delightfully artistic leaving room for interpretation while using cinematic camera angles and techniques to complement the euphonious track.

The band is composed of lead vocalist Josh Taylor, drummer Brett Kramer and bassist J. Tyler Johnson and was formed back in 2016 in Long Beach, California. They first rose to stardom with their single “Still Feel” off their 2019 record *7. The group’s critically acclaimed debut album Now, Not Yet dropped on August 9, 2019. They have also released two EPs thus far with in Florescence arriving on May 1, 2020 and Give Me Your Shoulders, Pt. 1 arriving earlier this year on February 11. The tracks “Make Of It”, “What’s Wrong”, “Hot Tea”, “Back Around”, “Summerland”, “Everything Machine” and “Move Me” originally appeared on February record.

Conditions Of A Punk Track List

1. Conditions Of A Punk

2. Summerland

3. Brighton

4. High Up

5. Hot Tea

6. Did I Make You Up?

7. Nobody

8. Move Me

9. Yosemite

10. Never Been Better

11. Back Around

12. Everything Machine

13. What’s Wrong

14. Call Back

15. I’ll Stop

16. Make Of It

17. Bad Thoughts

18. Lost