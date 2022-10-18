Greta Van Fleet’s Singer Josh Kiszka Ruptures Eardrum During Show

Home News Cait Stoddard October 18th, 2022 - 5:39 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Singer of Greta Van Fleet Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum during a live performance in Bangor, Maine on October 8. Kiszka’s ear injury has forced the band to postpone three of their upcoming shows. The band went on Instagram to let the fans know that the shows for Raleigh, North Carolina (October 18th); Greenville, South Carolina (October 19th) and Jacksonville, Florida (October 21st) would be rescheduled for later dates. Luckily, Greta Van Fleet had a nine day break from performing before postponing the concerts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greta Van Fleet (@gretavanfleet)

“I’m gutted to have to do this and I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate the love and support you give us every night. It’s devastating me to make this announcement, but know it’s imperative in order to keep performing.” said Kiszka

It has been mentioned that Kiszka’s ruptured ear may have occurred from exposure to a loud noises and other causes such as an ear infection, a change in air pressure or a foreign object stuck inside the ear.

Greta Van Fleet are in the middle of their North American tour which runs through a November 12 show in Sacramento, California. Also the band has two shows scheduled for December 9 and 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and will end the year with a December 16 concert in Los Angeles. Tickets to their upcoming dates can be purchased via Ticketmaster.