Alanis Morissette Explains Her 2022 Rock and Roll Ceremony Absence: ‘There Is No Need For Me To Spend Time In An Environment That Reduces Women’

According to Pitchfork artist Alanis Morrissette has released a statement which clarifies why she decided not to participate at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Variety mentioned performers were announced ahead of time and Morissette stepped away from the ceremony after rehearsals on Friday. In her statement, it does seem like the process of stage production changed Morrissette’s mind about attending the event.

“There have been some mis-informed rumblings about my not performing at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend. Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benatar and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles–and all the amazing people and artists who were there.

I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career. I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.

Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women. I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on. 🙂 Voting time! I love you” said Morissette