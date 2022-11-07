Soulja Boy at LIV on Nov. 11th

Home Miami Melanie Stewart November 7th, 2022 - 11:50 PM

“Crank That” legend Soulja Boy is coming to Miami to perform at LIV on November 11th.

Born DeAndre Ramone Way in Chicago, Illinois on July 28, 1990, Soulja Boy moved from Chicago to Atlanta, Georgia at seven years old. At age 14, he moved to Mississippi with his dad, who found a way to help his son reach his musical desires. In November 2005, Soulja Boy posted his songs on YouTube and after receiving positive reviews on the site, he worked harder towards hitting fame on YouTube and MySpace.

In March of 2007, he recorded “Crank That” and released his debut album independently, Unsigned and Still Major, proceeding to drop a self-funded music video starring himself and his new dance “Soulja Boy”. By the end of May, “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” got its first radio airplay and Soulja Boy signed a deal with Interscope Records.

His single “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” reached number one on the Billboard Top 100 in September of that same year and followed up with his second album souljaboytell.com. In 2008, iSouljaBoyTellem was released and his fourth studio album, The DeAndre Way, in November 2010.

Find your tickets here: https://www.tixr.com/groups/liv/events/soulja-boy-52138

Location: LIV

Address: 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Show Time: 11:30 p.m.

Ticket Price: $65 (Female GA), $50 (Male GA), $2,500-$6,000 (Table Sections)

Age: 21+