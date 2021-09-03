Lars Ulrich’s Sons Form New Band Taipei Houston

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 3rd, 2021 - 8:03 PM

Lars Ulrich

Lars Ulrich, Metallica’s drummer two sons, Myles Ulrich (23), percussionist and Layne Ulrich (20), bass guitarist formed a new rock band called Taipei Houston. The reveal was post on their social media and have started to share teasers of their music.

This comes as no surprise to those who caught the duo performing a rendition of “Eleanor Rigby,” a cover song from The Beatles. Layne had also done the same thing with The Beatles “Blackbird” as a bass-only version.

Lars told Rolling Stone that his sons “Eleanor Rigby” cover was “like this insane, three-minute Blue Cheer, crazy, garage-rock version of [the song]. Obviously, there’s been some incredible versions of ‘Eleanor Rigby’ along the way, but I’m pretty sure there’s never been one that had this kind of sound, this kind of feel, this kind of energy and madness to it. I was like, ‘You know what, boys? You done me proud’.”

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado