MIKE Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates, Shares Video For New Single “What Do I Do?”

Brooklyn Vegan reports that NYC – based rapper MIKE has recently shared his upcoming tour dates for the Spring of 2023 where he will be performing his highly anticipated album, Beware of the Monkey. The tour will begin on March 3 in Boston, MA and conclude a month later on April 14 in Brooklyn, NY.

MIKE will also have the support of rapper 454 and the performance piece of Slauson Malone 1, created by Jasper Marsalis as the “Ipari Park Tour” takes the stage at beloved venues such as, the Cactus Club, The Regent, and Music Hall of Williamsburg.

In addition to the news of tour dates, MIKE released a brand new single titled, “What Do I Do?” This track comes as the second single off Beware of the Monkey which will be available on Dec. 21.

In the accompanying music video, the artist can be seen walking along a beach on a cloudy evening, smoking in a vehicle, and strolling through what appears to be some form of an amusement park. MIKE sings, “if you gave me all of you/would you tell me, “What do I do?” with a purposefully sluggish quality in melody and vocal delivery that creates a unique but fitting atmosphere.

MIKE Tour Dates Spring 2023:

3/9 – Boston, MA – Middle East (Upstairs)

3/10 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz

3/11 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

3/12 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s

3/15 – Des Moines, IA – xBk

3/16 – Minneapolis, MN – Underground Music Cafe

3/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

3/18 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

3/19 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

3/22 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake

TBA – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Festival

3/25 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

3/26 – Portland, OR – TBA

3/28 – Sacramento, CA – The Starlet Room

3/29 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

3/30 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst Atrium

4/1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

4/2 – Tucson, AZ – Hotel Congress (Club Stage)

4/4 – Austin, TX – Ballroom

4/5 – Dallas, TX – Cheap Steaks

4/6 – Houston, TX – The Secret Group

4/7 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

4/8 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

4/9 – Durham, NC – Motorco

4/11 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

4/12 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

4/13 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

4/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg