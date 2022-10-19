Liam Gallagher Claims Noel Blocked Use of Oasis Songs in His New Documentary

Home News Karan Singh October 19th, 2022 - 12:33 PM

In an unanticipated turn of events, the Brothers Gallagher are having another proxy spat. The Britpop bad boys have been trading jabs long before Oasis came crumbling down, but their strained relationship is now bigger than Liam calling Noel a “potato.” A recent dispute over the same material that shot the two into space will limit the public’s access to a bulk of the footage recorded for the upcoming Knebworth ’22 documentary.

Earlier this year, Liam played two nights in the English village to commemorate Oasis’s iconic 1996 show in the same venue, which many believe to be the band’s peak. His solo performances drew a crowd of 170,000 people and are now the subject of a documentary. But with the Gallaghers, it’s never just that simple. Noel, who was the chief songwriter for Oasis, has allegedly blocked those songs from being used in the Knebworth ’22 documentary. Furthermore, he has also ensured that Liam is unable to use footage of his performance at Taylor Hawkins‘s tribute concert where he sang “Live Forever” at the Royal Albert Hall.

News of this came from Liam’s overactive Twitter account, where he made fun of his brother for being short and called him an “angry squirt.” This is very much in character considering he has a track record of provoking Noel.

You can stop us using the songs but you can’t erase our memories shame on you Noel Gallagher — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2022

No oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them he also blocked the oasis I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute he’s a horrible little man — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2022

The Knebworth ’22 documentary, despite its setbacks, will hit theaters on November 17, following which it’ll come to Paramount+. As of now, it seems like it will not include any Oasis songs, which kind of defeats the purpose of the concert altogether.