Blended Wine EDM Festival Canceled After Owner Accused of Ghosting Staff and Vendors

Blended Festival was beginning to make waves. It was supposed to be a series of EDM-focused music and wine festivals with several installments across cities across the United States this fall, with headliners such as the Chainsmokers, T.I., Galantis, Lil Jon, G-Eazy and many more. Organized by a group called My Wine Society, the first event took place in Nashville on September 10 and 11, following which scheduled Blended events in Austin, San Diego and Tampa were postponed indefinitely with no information on refunds.

The Blended social media account has finally posted an update about the situation and the future of the organization.

According to the message, My Wine Society’s CEO, Sean Evans, has been silent and unresponsive since October 1. He allegedly ghosted his staff and vendors, and even disabled staff email accounts. Because he is reportedly the only person who has access to the Blended bank accounts, this has raised a lot of suspicions. Members of the festival staff are now pursuing legal action, and they’ve even posted Evans’s contact information in addition to extensive documentation of their attempts to get in touch with him.

This Fyresque ordeal is far from over. The festival that initially stirred up excitement in the EDM space is now hanging by a thread.

