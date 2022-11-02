Morbid Angel Announce 40th Anniversary Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott November 2nd, 2022 - 9:08 PM

In celebration of 40 years together, Morbid Angel has announced their United States Tour of Terror 2023. Revocation and Crypta will join the band on all dates, with Skeletal Remains and Vitriol playing on select dates. The tour is set to kick off on March 15 in Pensacola, FL with stops in Austin, San Diego, New York, Philadelphia,Baltimore and Atlanta. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, November 4 at 10 am local time. See the full list of dates below.

Morbid Angel consists of Trey Azagthoth on keys, Steve Tucker on bass and vocals, Scott Fuller on drums and Dan Vadim Von on guitar. Since forming in 1983, the band has released nine albums, with the last being 2017’s Kingdoms Disdained. In 2019, Tucker hinted at new music from the group. “I’m gonna actually start writing some new music, and I think Trey will probably start writing some new music. We’ll probably do a couple of more tours throughout the year. We have some stuff that’s being talked about now, but nothing concrete. It’s that time. It’s been a little bit over a year since the last album came out. I’ve kind of got the urge and desire myself to write some more music. So we’ll start getting into that and continue doing shows.” A release date or album title has yet to be announced.

Morbid Angel 2023 Tour Dates:

3/15 – The Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL*

3/17 – Rise Rooftop – Houston, TX*

3/18 – Amplified Live – Dallas, TX*

3/19 – Come and Take It Live – Austin, TX*

3/21 – Marquee Theater – Tempe, AZ*

3/23 – Virginia Street Brewhouse – Reno, NV*

3/24 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco,CA*

3/25 – Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA*

3/26 – The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA*

3/28 – Oriental Theater – Denver, CO*

3/30 – The Rave Milwaukee, WI*

3/31 – Apollo Theater AC – Belvidere IL*

4/1 – The Forge – Joliet, IL*

4/2 – The Art Theater – Hobart, IN*

4/4 – Piere’s Entertainment Center – Ft. Wayne, IN*

4/6 – The Machine Shop – Flint, MI^

4/7 – Riverfront Live Cincinnati, OH^

4/8 – The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH^

4/9 – Jergels – Pittsburgh, PA^

4/11 – Gramercy Theater – New York City, NY^

4/12 – Warehouse on Watts – Philadelphia, PA^

4/14 – Empire Live – Albany, NY^

4/15 – Worcester Palladium – Worcester, MA^

4/16 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD^

4/18 – The Concourse Knoxville ,TN^

4/19 – The Masquerade (Heaven) – Atlanta GA^

4/21 – The Orpheum – Tampa, FL^

4/22 – The Culture Room – Ft Lauderdale, FL^

^w/ Vitriol

* w/Skeletal Remains