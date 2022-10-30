The Album Leaf Shares Video For “You Are (Feat. Saro)” & Debuts New Single “Future Falling”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 30th, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss

Following The Album Leaf’s release of the new single “You Are (ft. Saro)” is another single from the artist titled “Future Falling.” The Album Leaf’s Jimmy LaValle tells about “Future Falling” in an interview with Nettwerk Music Group: “It was one of the first songs I wrote post “Between Waves” but it represents where I have gone sonically, tonally, and creatively. If you’ve seen me play solo, you may have heard it performed. The song has evolved over the last seven years but has managed to stay fresh to my ears.” The song was actually written in 2015 by LaValle and was mixed by Joshua Eustis. The song is a calming piece with soft electronic tones.

In addition to the release of “Future Falling,” The Album Leaf has also released a music video for the recently released single “You Are (ft. Saro).” The video was produced with the Ebinum Brothers that centered on the lyrics “you are strong, you are perfect, you are not alone.” The Album Leaf then recruited others to contribute to the song and video like Clarice Jensen to add cello, Jake Falby playing violin, James McAlister contributing further synth, and Saro for vocals. The video was filmed at Blea Tarn and Stickle Tarn in England. The video features interpretive dancers in front of the beautiful England landscape.

The Ebinum Brothers were interviewed about the video and said “We created this piece for the song “You Are” because that’s the feeling we got from it. Listening to the song, expressing positivity, love, and courage, it gave us that feeling of being in nature and feeling all of that positivity that we are not alone, we are perfect, and we are beautiful. We decided to shoot in nature because we wanted it to feel so raw, and there’s always something we feel when we are surrounded by it, we feel it all and become one with nature.” Mxdwn had covered the initial release of “You Are (ft. Saro)” on September 15, 2022.

(Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss)