The Album Leaf To Release New Single “You Are” Featuring Saro

September 15th, 2022

Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss

Jimmy LaValle’s musical project The Album Leaf is gearing up to release a new song tomorrow featuring French musician Saro. The track features cello from Clarice Jensen, violin from Jake Falby, synth from James McAlister and vocals from Saro.

The song, entitled “You Are”, is an intricate, goosebump-inducing tribute to the human spirit. The song’s lyricism is based around motivational, self-assuring, powerful words “You are strong / You are perfect / You are not alone.” LaValle explained in an Instagram post that the song is based off an idea from a short film crafted by the Ebinum brothers from Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking on the concept behind the song, LaValle offered, “I was sitting in a park while my kids were riding their bikes when I received a message from the Ebinum brothers on Instagram. I said I would love to collaborate with you, they said they had an idea for a short film and asked if I would create a song for it. They sent me the storyboard with the words, You are strong, you are perfect, you are not alone. When writing the song, I wanted to create something full of emotion, confidence and strength.”

Back in January, The Album Leaf premiered a new song exclusively available on the Calm app. The track titled “MD 10”, was included on the Open Space Volume 2 series. LaValle briefly toured the west coast performing in San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle and Portland. The trek was in support of his latest work One Day XX.

Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss