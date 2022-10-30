Polyphia Announces Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 30th, 2022 - 7:53 PM

Instrumental progressive rock band Polyphia is hitting the road next spring in support of their newly-released album Remember That You Will Die album (out on October 28) featuring songs such as “ABC,” “Neurotica,” and “Playing God” (Loudwire). The band will allow fans some time to digest the new music before their tour actually starts, with the group’s first performance being on March 24th in Nashville, Tennessee, at Marathon Music Works. Polyphia’s short-term run is, funnily enough, extremely short, with performances only lasting for about a month from March 24- April 14, with their last performance Throughout their national2023 U.S. tour, the members of Polyphia will hit cities all over the East Coast, ranging from Orlando, Florida in the southeast to Dallas, Texas to Cleveland, Ohio. Check the list below for all dates, cities, and venues for this upcoming tour

Tickets for Vip packages and general admission are now available. Purchase them at Polyphia’s official website.

Following the end of Polyphia’s US tour in mid-April next year, “the band will soon begin a May run of dates in the U.K. and Europe starting from May 9 in Bristol and concluding May 26 in Paris. Tickets for their May run are also available on the band’s official website.

3/24 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

3/26 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

3/28 – Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live

3/29 – Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live

3/30 – Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

3/31 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

4/1 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

4/3 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

4/4 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

4/6 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe

4/7 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

4/8 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

4/9 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

4/11 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall

4/13 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

4/14 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi