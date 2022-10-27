Pantera’s Santiago Headlining Show Sells Out and Gets Moved to 17000-Capacity Arena

Home News Karan Singh October 27th, 2022 - 1:34 PM

Pantera’s tribute/reunion concerts have been generating quite the buzz. Most recently, Their December 13 show scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile on December 13 at the 5,400-capacity Teatro Caupolicán sold out, leaving the group to revise their strategy. As a result, the show has been moved a day back to December 12 at Movistar Arena, a 17,000-seat, multipurpose indoor arena.

Earlier today, Pantera shared the update about the venue change, writing on social media: “Our upcoming headline show at Caupolican Theater, Santiago sold out so quickly that we decided to move the show to Movistar Arena on 12/12. And SEPULTURA is now on the bill as well. Tickets available now.”

Pantera will be playing their first shows in over 20 years this December. The confirmed dates are as follows:

Dec. 02 – Texicoco, Mexico – Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

Dec. 06 – Monterrey, Mexico – Monterrey Metal Fest

Dec. 09 – Bogotá, Colombia – Knotfest Colombia

Dec. 11 – Santiago, Chile – Knotfest Chile

Dec. 12 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Dec. 15 – São Paulo, Brazil – Vibra São Paulo (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Dec. 18 – São Paulo, Brazil – Knotfest Brazil

