Kanye West’s Donda Academy Abruptly Closes

Former billionaire and full-time provocateur Ye, formerly know as Kanye West, is being dropped by sponsors and collaborators left, right and center. His market and creative value have both severely dropped following his anti-Semitic comments as well as several other poor decisions all made within the past month. As a result, his $15,000-a-year Christian prep school, Donda Academy, has been closed in the middle of the school year. The institution, founded by a man who says he is against reading, focuses on “real-world implementation,” basketball and even offered classes in parkour — a clutter of ideas that reflects the inside of Ye’s head.

The news came as an email to the parents of those enrolled, giving them one day’s notice: “[A]t the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately, Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.”With no mention of refunds, the statement later added: “We intend to begin afresh in September of 2023.” (Consequence)

Hours after the first email, a second one arrived asking parents and students to “join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy.” It added, “we are back and returning with a vengeance!” It is unclear what any of this means, but then again, it is an institution run by Ye.

Though it is upsetting that children are expected to put their eduction on hold because the fully grown founder of their school does not know how to behave, this should be a lesson to the parents who thought it would be a good idea to put their children’s future in the hands of the same person who didn’t know the difference between Sparta and Rome.