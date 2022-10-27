Kanye West being forced out of the Sketchers building by executives

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2022 - 11:48 AM

More trouble has arrived for artist Kanye West because yesterday the shoe company Skechers forced West out of their building. According to cnn.com West arrived unannounced and without an invitation at Sketchers’s building where he was participating in an unauthorized filming and then West was escorted out of the building after having a brief conversation.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.” said Sketchers

West visiting Skechers happened a day after Adidas immediately ended their partnership with the musician. Also Adidas began reviewing the partnership earlier this month when West wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt in public. The Anti-Defamation League mentioned in a statement that the shirt is a hate slogan which is used by many white supremacist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan.