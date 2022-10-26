Algiers Announce New Album Shook For February 2023 Release, Shares New Single “Irreversible Damage” Featuring Zach De La Rocha

Home News Roy Lott October 26th, 2022 - 7:58 PM

Algiers are back and has announced their new album Shook will be out February 24 via Matador. Along with the announcement, the group has released their new song called “Irreversible Damage,” featuring Rage Against the Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha. The track has a distorted sound that is overlayed with a trap beat and rhymes. “The end of that song is the sound of joy,” Algiers’ Franklin James Fisher said in a statement, talking about the part where de la Rocha comes in. “That’s what hope sounds like in 2022 when everything’s falling apart.” Check it out below.

Shook is the follow-up to 2020s There Is No Year. It includes contributions from Big Rube (The Dungeon Family), Samuel T. Herring (Future Islands), Jae Matthews (Boy Harsher), LaToya Kent (Mourning [A] BLKstar), Nadah El Shazly, DeForrest Brown Jr. (Speaker Music), Patrick Shiroishi, Lee Bains III and Mark Cisneros. It features sixteen additional tracks including their recently released song with billy woods and Backxwash, “Bite Back.”

Algiers consists of Franklin James Fisher, Ryan Mahan, Lee Tesche and Matt Tong. They were announced to play at Austin’s SXSW festival next year alongside Armani White, Balming Tiger, French duo Ladaniva and English electronica producer Max Cooper.

Shook Tracklist:

01. Everybody Shatter (Feat. Big Rube)

02. Irreversible Damage

03. 73%

04. Cleanse Your Guilt Here

05. As It Resounds (Feat. Big Rube)

06. Bite Back (Feat. billy woods & Backxwash)

07. Out Of Style Tragedy (Feat. Mark Cisneros)

08. Comment #2

09. A Good Man

10. I Can’t Stand It! (Feat. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)

11. All You See Is

12. Green Iris

13. Born (Feat. LaToya Kent)

14. Cold World (Feat. Nadah El Shazly)

15. Something Wrong

16. An Echophonic Soul (Feat. DeForrest Brown & Patrick Shiroishi)

17. Momentary (Feat. Lee Bains III)