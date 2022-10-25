Quicksand Share Anthemic New Song “Feliz”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 25th, 2022 - 6:04 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Fresh off a North American tour with Clutch and Helmet, band Quicksand share their latest single, “Felíz.” Following slow burner “Giving The Past Away” released in August, both songs were previously unreleased recordings from sessions for their highly praised 2021 album Distant Populations. The palpable aggression of “Felíz” is felt from the onset of the track. Lead by a bass heavy groove, the steady rhythm is driven by a vital electric guitar riff with the distortion turned all the way up for this headbanger’s anthem.

Recorded at Studio 4 Recording in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Distant Populations was produced and engineered by Will Yip (The Menzingers, Code Orange, Defeater), and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Megadeth, Avenged Sevenfold). The album is the follow-up to the critically lauded 2017 release Interiors. Sonically it has a punchier, more up-tempo sound than its predecessor, with its 11 songs being concise, carved sonic jewels boasting not a single wasted note. Its gripping lyricism and raw power leap out from the very first listening.

Formed in 1990, Quicksand made their full-length debut with Slip—a 1993 release praised by The A.V. Club as “a nearly flawless record that combines the irony and heaviness of Helmet with Fugazi’s penchant to dismantle sound in the most energetic ways.” Arriving in 1995, their sophomore album Manic Compression appeared at #1 on the Top Five Best Post-Hardcore Records list from LA Weekly (who noted that “if there were any justice in the world, Quicksand would have been the biggest underground band of the ’90s”).