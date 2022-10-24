Emma Ruth Rundle Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2022 - 5:16 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today singer-songwriter and visual artist Emma Ruth Rundle is pleased to announce her headlining Spring 20233 North American Tour. The forthcoming run will be the first time Rundle performs her latest renowned albums Engine of Hell and Orpheus Looking Back EP live stateside. Kicking off in March, stops include Los Angeles’s Masonic Lodge at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, two nights at San Francisco’s Swedish American Hall, NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge, Chicago’s Thalia Hall, Vancouver, Toronto, Boston and more. Experimental saxophonist and musician Patrick Shiroishi will be supporting on each date. Tickets are on sale this Friday.

Also today Rundle also revealed her surreal new tour documentary “All I Know of Love”. Rundle and director Geert Braekers, who’ve traveled and toured together for years, worked collaboratively on the short which combines Rundle’s poems from the road with intimate footage from her 2022 tour across the UK and Ireland. It’s striking, offbeat and candidly captures a day in the life of a performer.

Rundle has always been a multifaceted musician, equally capable of dreamy abstraction (as heard on her debut album Electric Guitar: One), maximalist textural explorations (see her work in Marriages, Red Sparowes, Nocturnes or collaborations with Chelsea Wolfe and Thou) and the classic acoustic guitar singer-songwriter tradition (exemplified by Some Heavy Ocean). But on Engine of Hell, Rundle focuses on an instrument that she left behind in her early twenties when she began playing in bands: the piano. In combination with her voice, the piano playing creates a kind of intimacy, as if we’re sitting beside Rundle on the bench, or perhaps even playing the songs ourselves.

Spring 20233 North American Tour Dates

11/1: Vor Frelser kirke – Aalborg (DK) ~

11/3: Skt. Jakob – Oslo (NO) ~

11/5: House of Culture – Helsinki (FI) ~

11/6: Fotografiska – Tallinn (EE) ~

11/8: Reformed Church – Riga (LV) ~ SOLD OUT

11/9: Sts. Johns’ Church – Vilnius (LI) ~

11/11: Niebo – Warsaw (PL) ~

11/12: Centrum Manggha – Krakow (PL) ~

11/13: Stary Klasztor – Wroclaw (PL) ~

11/14: Venuše ve Švehlovce – Prague (CZ) ~ SOLD OUT

3/24: Saint James Hall – Vancouver, BC *

3/25: Neumos – Seattle, WA

3/26: Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

3/28: Swedish American Hall – San Francisco, CA

3/29: Swedish American Hall – San Francisco, CA

3/31: Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

4/4: Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

4/6: The Access Club – Toronto, ON

4/8: Crystal Ballroom – Boston, MA

4/9: Le Poisson Rouge – New York City, NY

~ w/ Jo Quail

* w/ Patrick Shiroishi