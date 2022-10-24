Bono Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for Controversial Album Release of Song of Innocence on Every Apple Device

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2022 - 12:36 PM

U2’s frontman Bono has taken full responsibility of the controversial release strategy of the band’s 2014 LP, Songs of Innocence. The album is installed on every Apple device for free. Songs of Innocence is also installed in Bono’s upcoming memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

During a interview with The Guardian, Bono mentioned how he had a meeting with CEO Tim Cook, Uw2 manager Guy Oseary and Apple executives to preview Songs of Innocence and make the album free for people to use. Although Cook was concerned with the whole thing, the idea got pushed through because Bono wanted the music to be a gift for people who love U2.

“I take full responsibility. I’d thought if we could just put our music within reach of people, they might choose to reach out toward it. Not quite. As one social media wisecracker put it, ‘Woke up this morning to find Bono in my kitchen, drinking my coffee, wearing my dressing gown, reading my paper.’ Or, less kind, ‘The free U2 album is overpriced.’ Mea culpa.” said Bono