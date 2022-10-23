Dragonette Shares Stunning New Video For “Twennies”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 23rd, 2022 - 12:46 PM

Popular Canadian electro-pop artist Dragonette has released a new video for the title track of her upcoming album “Twennies” that is set to release on October 28, 2022 through BMG.

The video features Dragonette singing while riding a bike (with no hands!) throughout a serene-seeming suburban neighborhood.



In an interview with The Syndicate, Dragonette discusses the video saying, “For this video, I asked my best friend Wendy Morgan to brainstorm with me on something we could make together as a celebration of our long and illustrious creative and personal relationship.” Dragonette goes on to discuss the history between her and Morgan that began with Morgan making Dragonette’s first music video, adding that “From the moment of our first creative meeting, we became best friends.” Morgan also made the videos for Dragonette’s “Fixin To Thrill” and “Live In This City.”

On the Twennies video, Dragonette states “We wanted to do something that harkened back to our early friendship when we biked everywhere together and had no hands competition and we’re on a permanent adventure. We called ourselves a ‘bike gang.’ For me, my ultimate feeling of freedom is flying down the street on a bicycle with warm wind in my face, singing and moving how I want because I’ll just be a blur to the people I’m passing by. No holds barred, and no bars held…lol. This was what we wanted to capture. Getting rid of what ties us down and finding the thing that brings us alive and distilling that.”

(Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat)