Dawes Announces Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Brooklyn Vegan reports that the Los Angeles – bred folk rock band, Dawes, has recently shared tour dates for the upcoming Spring of 2023. This tour follows the band’s album, Misadventures of a Doomscroller, which was released in July of this year.

Announced on Twitter, Dawes wrote that there would be no special guests or opening acts – rather a night with the band and only the band.

The tour will commence on March 2 in Birmingham, AL at the Iron City Bham, and will last a full two months before ending in Los Angeles, CA on May 5 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

“Happy to announce the Misadventures of Doomscroller headline tour. 2 sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Come early. We’ll all have to break out the catalogue master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we’ve got.” – Dawes via Twitter.

Dawes had spent the Summer teaming up with Canadian musician Bahamas, as they co-headlined a month – long tour during September.

Dawes 2023 Tour Dates

MAR 2, 2023 – Iron City Bham Birmingham, AL

MAR 3, 2023 – The Eastern Atlanta, GA

MAR 4, 2023 – Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

MAR 5, 2023 – Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY

MAR 7, 2023 – The Bluebird Bloomington, IN

MAR 8, 2023 – Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH

MAR 10, 2023 – Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

MAR 11, 2023 – XL Live Harrisburg, PA

MAR 12, 2023 – Warner Theatre Washington, DC

MAR 14, 2023 – Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT

MAR 16, 2023 – The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

MAR 17, 2023 – Roadrunner Boston, MA

MAR 18, 2023 – Beacon Theatre New York, NY

APR 6, 2023 – The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX

APR 7, 2023 – The Heights Theater Houston, TX

APR 8, 2023 – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX

APR 11, 2023 – JJ’s Live Fayetteville, AR

APR 12, 2023 – The Pageant St Louis, MO

APR 14, 2023 – Majestic Theatre Madison, WI

APR 15, 2023 – Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

APR 16, 2023 – Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS

APR 18, 2023 – Wave Wichita, KS

APR 19, 2023 – Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

APR 20, 2023 – The Commonwealth Room Salt Lake City, UT

APR 22, 2023 – Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA

APR 23, 2023 – Revolution Hall Portland, OR

APR 26, 2023 – The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

APR 27, 2023 – Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA

APR 28, 2023 – Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA

MAY 5, 2023 – The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA

