Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Says Hard Rock Has Nothing to Do With ‘What’s Between Anybody’s Legs’

Home News Cait Stoddard October 18th, 2022 - 4:27 PM

Halestorm‘s lead singer Lzzy Hale is becoming the leader in the music industry by how she carries herself as a musician. For example, when putting together a tour Hale is busy choosing who should open up for the band’s show and the opening acts are female rock bands. Other than putting together a tour, Hale has not been afraid to vocally discuss how women are capable of playing rock music.

During an interview with Rolling Stone Hale discussed why it is important for her to show why women can play rock music.

“It’s such a beautiful place, to be in a position where you can pass the torch. It seems not that long ago I was on the other side of that coin, hungry and fighting to get attention. The point of bringing these young women up and giving them a platform is: I am truly inspired. Watching Dany, lead guitarist for the Warning every night, I’m hungry again because of her. It comes full circle. The genre has nothing to do with what’s between anybody’s legs, but it’s important for us to talk about it because these young women are going to be able to see themselves reflected in one of us.” said Hale