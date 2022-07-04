Greta Van Fleet Pulls Out Of Belgian Rock Werchter Festival Following Positive COVID Test

Home News Lucy Yang July 4th, 2022 - 10:58 AM

A shock and surprise from the Belgian Rock Werchter Festival has been announced recently! Greta Van Fleet has been forced to cancel the performance tonight due to a positive COVID test. Although disappointing, fan’s wishes for a smooth and quick recovery goes out to the artists.

Check out Van Fleet’s statement on social media, “To our beautiful fans in Belgium, Unfortunately a member of the band has tested positive for COVID and we will not be able to perform at Rock Werchter tonight. We are absolutely gutted to have made it through our entire European tour and not be able to play this last show. We will do our best to make it back to your remarkable country soon. With Love, Josh, Jake, Sam, and Daniel.” (blabbermouth)

With that being said, it is important to remember that this will not be the last time of the artists’ performances. Van Fleet is set to be performing at new arena shows for this fall. Kicking off as early as August 16 in Quebec City, the band will be touring a total of 42 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Here are more insider information regarding the anticipated tour:

“GRETA VAN FLEET will be joined by a host of acclaimed artists on its fall tour, including THE PRETTY RECKLESS, HOUNDMOUTH, DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS, FRUIT BATS, Robert Finley, CROWN LANDS and Hannah Wicklund.” (blabbermouth)

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz