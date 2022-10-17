The Rare Occasions at Gramps on Nov. 6th

Home Miami Melanie Stewart October 17th, 2022 - 6:32 PM

The Rare Occasions are performing at Gramps in Miami on November 6th.

The Rare Occasions, an indie rock band acknowledged for their fiery garage rock music, was formed in New England, but are currently based in LA.

Brian McLaughlin (singer) and Luke Imbusch (drummer) have been a duo, making music together since they were teenagers. They formed The Rare Occasions while attending college in Boston where they met Jeremy Cohen (bassist). Since becoming a group, the band has toured nationally, and even won the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. They’ve also released a great catalog of music online.

“In 2021 the band released their first album as a trio, Big Whoop, which received significant press and radio play. Around the same time, their 2016 track “Notion” went viral on TikTok and continues to make waves, topping Spotify’s viral chart in the US and several other countries, and later landing on Billboard’s alternative charts and top 100 singles charts in the UK, Ireland, and Canada.” – (therareoccasions.com)

The Rare Occasions is gearing up to release a new EP this fall. The group is pumped to share their music with audiences across the US and Canada during their fall 2022 tour.

Don’t miss your chance to see The Rare Occasions live with band Hot Freaks at Gramps on November 6th!

Find your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rare-occasions-tickets-400108494277

Location: Gramps

Address: 176 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

Show Time: 8:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $16 (advanced), $18 (day of)

Age: 18+











