Russian Troops Kill Ukrainian Musician Yuriy Kerpatenko for Refusing Role in Kherson Concert

Today the culture ministry in Kyiv have reported that Russian soldiers have allegedly killed Ukrainian musician Yuriy Kerpatenko in his house when he allegedly refused to perform a show in Kherson. The concert took place on October 1 and it was intended to feature the Gileya chamber orchestra, which Kerpatenko was allegedly to be the principal conductor but he allegedly refused to work with the Russian occupants regarding the concert. According to a FaceBook post by Kerpatenko he allegedly wanted to have a improved peaceful life instead of living a life full of negativity.

In a statement Finnish-Ukrainian conductor Dalia Stasevska expressed her thoughts and concerns regrading Russia’s comply or die policy.

“The history of Russia imposing a ‘comply or die’ policy against artists is nothing new. It has a history which spans for hundred of years. I have seen too much silence from Russian colleagues. Would this be the time for Russian musicians, especially those living and working abroad, to finally step up and take a stand against the Russian regime’s actions in Ukraine?” said Stasevska

It isn’t just Stasevska who is upset about the events happening in Ukraine, novelist Andrey Kurkov mentioned in a statement how the Russians are allegedly trying to take Ukraine’s identity.

“Now the name of Yuriy Kerpatenko will be added to the list of murdered artists of Ukraine. I increasingly think that Russia is not only seeking to occupy Ukrainian territories, but also diligently destroying Ukrainian identity, an important part of which is Ukrainian culture.” said Kurkov