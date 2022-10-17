Journey Announces Spring 2023 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2022 - 11:46 AM

Today legendary rock band Journey have announced they will continue their highly successful 50 Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 which will feature special guest Toto. Journey will take the stage in 38 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more.

Journey‘s Freedom Tour 2023 begins on February 4 in Allentown, PA before making stops in Austin, Montreal, Memphis and more before a April 25 performance at the brand new Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA. The 2023 run includes rescheduled dates in Washington DC, Hartford, Toronto and Quebec that were postponed earlier this year due to covid.

Freedom Tour 2023 Tour DATES

2/4 Allentown, PA PPL Center

2/5 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

2/8 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

2/10 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

2/11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

2/14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

2/17 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

2/19 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

2/22 Austin, TX Moody Center

2/23 Lafayette, LA Cajundome

2/26 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

3/1* Washington, DC Capital One Arena

3/3 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

3/4* Hartford, CT XL Center

3/8 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

3/9* Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

3/12* Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

3/13 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

3/16 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

3/17 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

3/20 Champaign, IL State Farm Center

3/21 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at The MARK

3/24 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

3/25 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

3/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

3/31 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

4/1 Memphis, TN FedExForum

4/4 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

4/7 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena

4/8 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

4/11 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center

4/13 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

4/14 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

4/17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

4/19 Stockton, CA Stockton Arena

4/22 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena

4/23 Fresno, CA SaveMart Center

4/25 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena