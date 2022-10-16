The Stone Foxes Share Powerful New Single “Help Me Now”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 16th, 2022 - 5:33 PM

The Stone Foxes have released another song from their upcoming album On The Other Side that is set to release on November 18, 2022. The song is titled “Help Me Now” and band co-founder Shannon Koehler tells Sideways Media what the song is about, stating “The lyrical theme came from the idea of Mother Nature being a character – a stone-cold killer – which she is. Mother Nature doesn’t play games. Mother Nature will auto-correct our foolishness. And after a certain amount of time, Mother Nature will move on without us if we don’t get wise.” Shannon recalls the second heart surgery that he had in the summer of 2020 and how he had woken up from the surgery with no pain management: “I had woken up from open-heart surgery with no pain meds, and it was the most excruciating pain I have ever felt. Shouting, barely able to get oxygen, I started cussing up a storm in Stanford Children’s Hospital. It was a combination of extreme anger and fear of whether I could actually withstand the pain…it’s something I’ll never forget.”

On The Other Side is the first album that the band’s founding brothers Shannon and Spence Koehler have been the main songwriters on and is the first full-length album recorded by the band in more than six years. The album has the band’s classic rock sound with a cinematic vibe, as much of its inspiration comes from Shannon reflecting on his surgery and both Koehlers’ struggles with anxiety, love, and the changing America.

“Help Me Now” comes after the release of another song on the album “Time Is A Killer” that had an accompanying music video.