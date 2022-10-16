Ben Kweller Announces Sha Sha 20th Anniversary Release; Shares Cover Of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 16th, 2022 - 5:05 PM

Indie artist Ben Kweller has announced a triple vinyl deluxe album to be released in early 2023 as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album Sha Sha. In addition to the original album there will be 22 demos, B-sides, live recordings, and other content that has never been shared with the public before. The triple vinyl will also include 75 archival pictures and notes written by Kweller that talk about how Sha Sha was made.

The first single featured on the album will be the cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ song “Today” that Kweller recorded during his tour with The Strokes in 2003.

Sha Sha Tracklist:

How It Should Be (Sha Sha) Wasted & Ready Family Tree Commerce, Tx In Other Words Walk on Me Make It Up No Reason Lizzy Harriet’s Got a Song Falling

Kweller’s last project was the music video that he released for his single “Just For Kids” that he had released after a seven year hiatus after a near-death experience with carbon monoxide.