The Roots’ “Captain” Kirk Douglas Debuts Psychedelic New Single “Breathe In”

On Friday, October 14, “Captain” Kirk Douglas released his third solo single of the year “Breathe In.” His second full-length solo album, New Unknown, is set to be released on Friday, November 4.

“Breathe In” is a stripped-down, psychedelic track full of introspection. It begins with a military-style drum roll and lithely picked melodic guitar and orchestral strings, in-part performed by Peter Readman. The idea came to Douglas during the height of of the pandemic, as an ode to self-meditation as he sings on the chorus, “Breathe in Breathe out/ It all comes to an end/ Within without/ It all begins again.”

“It speaks on how to manage one’s emotions through difficult moments,” Douglas says about the song, “A lot of people experienced trauma over the past few years. There were divisions in families, friendships, and relationships. However, it brought up the need to do internal healing. All of the other drugs and medicines weren’t working. We’ve got to return to the body’s self-healing abilities through breath. Music is a great healer.”

Stream “Breathe In” here.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela