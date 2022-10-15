Kathleen Shares Captivating New Song & Video “Beautiful Waters”

Home News Roy Lott October 15th, 2022 - 10:08 PM

Kathleen reveals a new single entitled “Beautiful Waters” today. The song brings soaring vocals from the singer-songwriter in over a foot-tapping tune. It is co-produced by Stint and Aaron Liao, who has worked with Raveena.

“I wrote the poem that became the lyrics for “Beautiful Waters” during a particularly dark period of self-hatred and was trying to describe every sensation of it to myself, Kathleen explains. “The song came out in an intense, almost violent burst. I was quite literally chasing after the song trying to catch it as it came out, which I think is why it sounds so frantic.”

The music video does now Kathleen at all, viewers sees her friend singing the song in a style that pays homage to mid-2000’s homemade music videos shot by Youtubers. “The lyrics have always felt like a poetic internal monologue to me, so for the video, I wanted to film a character during a day alone while speaking these thoughts to himself – sort of self-therapizing. But also, I just had a lot of fun filming my friend smoking a blunt and singing my song.” Check it out below.