Union Of Knives And Ladytron’s Helen Marnie Share Sparkling New Single “A Tall Tale”

Glasgow electronic music trio Union of Knives recently released single “A Tall Tale” which features supporting vocals from Ladytron’s lead vocalist Helen Marnie. This song will appear on their forthcoming album Endless from the Start, which will release this spring with the next single on the first week of March.

The song showcases the vocals of both Anthony “Ant” Thomaz and Marnie. The songs exuberant house grooves and bold, danceable texture culminates into a track that is at once danceable and deep. Marnie’s vocals are distant and angelic, calling out. Thomaz’s angular vocal initially stands as a counterpoint to the glossy assembly, but by the tracks end softens into them mix, and balance is restored, completing the cohesive atmospheric track. The video for the song adds a new dimension to the experience by providing abstract visual elements that serve the motion of the tune wonderfully.

The Union of Knives trio is composed of Chris Gordon, Ant Thomaz (Dope Sick Fly) and drummer Pete Kelly. They returned from a decade on tour with The Kills and Ladytron, and brought Marnie into the fold. Marnie had this to say on the collaboration in a press statement, “I wanted to create a state of confusion and a feeling of being on the edge with the mantra ‘Who am I?’ But that feeling quickly disperses into something beautiful and hopeful when Anthony sings. A Tall Tale is a journey. Fare thee well.” Thomaz adds, “The repetitive mantra ‘who am I’ is a question we ask ourselves every day. For me it is like meditating while dancing.”

Union of Knives first flared briefly in the mid-2000s with their debut Violence and Birdsong.