Ghost Teases European Tour Dates In New Installment Of Ongoing Video Series “Chapter 13: The Beach Life”

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Ghost, a famous Swedish rock band have been posting videos teasing their tour dates. Chapter 13: The Beach Life is their most recent upload to this series.

This is video Tobias Forge, enters the scene in an old school car. The letters for the chapter title appear on the screen in Old English writing and we hear a little rock music in the background, then it is turned off. Silence. Forge enters the house at first cautious, then curiously as he calls for Ms. Saltarian. He walks completely through the house to the back, happy music is playing we hear the waves, breeze and see the sun shiny perfectly.

He celebrates briefly as he has successfully come through, he turns and notices a man, Mr. Saltarian, practicing his karate. The instruments shift, Forge watches him becoming intrigued he reaches out and says hello. A little montage appears of the two training. Forge becoming the student to his new master, as their training stops the two stand and talk. The music is really loud, all the audience can hear is a mumble, Forge cuts him off to inform him he cannot hear a thing he is saying.

Mr. Saltarian says, “I said now that we’re through training for the day we need to go pick up sister imperator and Mr. Neal. I promised them a day at the beach house once we’re through.” Forge tells Saltarian, because Neal is a Phantom, he should be able to warp himself over to the beach house. Saltarian goes on to tell him to not try and comparand things he knows nothing about.

He walks off and tells Forge they need to talk about the European summer tour. Forge agrees and the video ends.