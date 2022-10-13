mxdwn PREMIERE: Singer-Songwriters Sarah Lee Langford and Will Stewart Dropped Their Rootsy New Single “Gunpowder” From Their Upcoming New Album Bad Luck & Love for Nov 2022 Release

Home News Cassandra Reichelt October 13th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Birmingham, Alabama-based singer-songwriters Sarah Lee Langford and Will Stewart are frequent collaborators and, together have dropped their new single, “Gunpowder,” off their upcoming new album Bad Luck & Love, out on Nov. 18th via Cornelius Chapel Records. They performed with friends Keelan Parrish (Vulture Whale), Brian Gosdin (Dexateens), and Ford Boswell (Early James) and on Langford’s Two-Hearted Rounder.

Langford and Stewart’s newest single, “Gunpowder,” is exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, and gives listeners a bold, vibrant country-folk sound fettered with guitars. The leisurely tune accentuates the strength of this duo’s vocals. Her Southern drawl makes for genuine delights and together their harmonization flows in and out effortlessly and beautifully which just gives the right type of twang needed for a catchy tune with some not-so-subtle hard truths. Stewart adds a rootsy guitar force that delivers strength in an engaging sound.

Langford breaks down the significance of “Gunpowder”:

“This is a song about how when you’re down so long, you may as well make yourself comfortable there. Everyone has been at the bottom, or will. I write songs like ‘Gunpowder’ to remind myself of the facets of humanity.”

Check out the new single “Gunpowder” below! Pre-order the new album here.