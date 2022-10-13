M.I.A. Questions Why Alex Jones ‘Pays for Lying’ and Not Celebrities Pushing for Vaccines

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2022 - 12:18 PM

Singer M.I.A. has not been afraid of speaking her mind on anti-vaccine views but lately she has been making waves by doubling down on her views and comparing it to radio host Alex Jones’s lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting and the $1 billion in damages Jones is ordered to pay for victims families and celebrities.

If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? — M.I.A. (@MIAuniverse) October 12, 2022

The singer‘s tweet became just as popular as the tweet from Dutch politican Rob Roos who claimed that Pfizer has admitted that their Covid vaccine was not being tested on preventing transmission of the virus. Following the Roos’s tweet M.IA. let her voice be heard regarding the topic.

Alex jones lying and Pfizer lying both trending . One with penalty other without. If you have no critical thinking faculty, this is about as crazy as we should get before a nuclear war wipe out the human race. pic.twitter.com/li0yz5qHvj — M.I.A. (@MIAuniverse) October 12, 2022

Also the artist continued with references of the myth weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, the 2008 financial crash and the Tamil people’s death toll during the Sri Lankan Civil War.

iTS 2022 , so far no one has ever paid a billion dollars for lying or being in denial on this planet . — M.I.A. (@MIAuniverse) October 13, 2022