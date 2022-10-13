mxdwn Music

M.I.A. Questions Why Alex Jones ‘Pays for Lying’ and Not Celebrities Pushing for Vaccines

October 13th, 2022 - 12:18 PM

Singer M.I.A. has not been afraid of speaking her mind on anti-vaccine views but lately she has been  making waves by doubling down on her views and comparing it to radio host Alex Jones’s lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting and the $1 billion in damages Jones is ordered to pay for victims families and  celebrities.

The singer‘s tweet became just as popular as the  tweet from Dutch politican Rob Roos who claimed that Pfizer has admitted that their Covid vaccine was not being tested on preventing transmission of the virus. Following the Roos’s tweet M.IA. let her voice be heard regarding the topic.

Also the artist continued with references of  the myth  weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, the 2008 financial crash  and the Tamil people’s death toll during  the Sri Lankan Civil War.

