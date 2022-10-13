Bleached Share Catchy New Single “Flip It”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2022 - 4:37 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Los Angeles pop sister duo Bleached have released their newest single “Flip It” which is the first song since Bleached’s 2020 tune “Stupid Boys.” “Flip It” is fun to have blasting on the speakers because the instrumentation brings a killer pop vibe that is filled with catchy beats that can cause listeners to dance while hearing the music. Also within the poppy sound there are rock guitar riffs that shape this composition in a righteous way. Also the vocals from Jessica and Jennifer Calvin brings its own style by how their vocals captures the the pop/rock theme on the composition.

“I was thinking of the way I speak to myself and I never realized how hard I could be on myself. I’m becoming way more aware of my inner voice… When I’m going through a day and I’m just feeling extra challenged, I now think about flipping it.” said Jessica

“Flip It” is a super-catchy, big riff poppy rocker about turning lemons into lemonade. I heard this quote on Euphoria. Every day you get out of bed is an act of courage. I really related that to the lyrics. During the time of writing this song, I felt like I had to find my inner warrior to make it through another day in LA.” said Jennifer