Bleached Share Energetic New Track “Stupid Boys”

Los Angeles-based sister duo Bleached have released their newest single “Stupid Boys.” the female empowered catchy tune features Jennifer Clavin’s voice sings over sister Jessica Clavin’s guitar playing. There is also some chanting, with them saying “Try to rebound with my best friend // I saw you slide into her DM’s // Get a tattoo of my first name // cross it out and tell me I’m lame.” Check it out below.

“This started out as a jokey song, something light-hearted, meant to be danced to…or so I thought,” said Jennifer. “After the most recent flood of ‘me too’ call outs around men in the music scene, I returned to this song and felt somewhat surprised, because the lyrics actually aren’t so light-hearted, and they directly refer back to experiences related to the reckoning we just saw go down.”

She had gone on to say that the song helped her get through tough times. “Making light of a dark situation has been a tool I’ve used to get through challenging times.”

“Stupid Boys” serves as their first new material since 2019’s Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? with its last single “Daydream” and its accompanying music video.

Bleached is also set to perform at the General Election Live, a new voting advocacy initiative for voter education tonight. The virtual event will be hosted by Taylor Hominda and feature Katzù Oso. The group is also set to perform at the Burger Boogaloo 2021 alongside Bikini Kill and Circle Jerks in July.