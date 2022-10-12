Something Corporate Announces First Show In 13 Years

Home News Federico Cardenas October 12th, 2022 - 11:45 PM

The Orange County-based punk rockers Something Corporate have announced their return to the live stage after over a decade. According to Consequence of Sound, the emo act previously reunited to play a show in celebration of front man Andrew McMahon’s 40th birthday. Next year, the band will make their official live comeback with a performance at 2023’s When We Were Young Festival.

The performance at When We Were Young will be the punk act’s first live performance since they reunited in 2010 to deliver a tour throughout the United States. The announcement on social media of the upcoming show took place after fans caused the band to trend on Twitter, leading frontman McMahon to tweet out: “Well, I figure since #somethingcorporate is trending at the moment, I’d jump on here for the first time in forever and let you all know how excited the band and I are to be playing the 2023 @WWWYFest.”

Previously, McMahon had been skeptical about the possibility of the band making an official comeback, even after the band’s members united to deliver a performance of six songs. Consequence quotes an interview from McMahon where he said that the chances of the performance leading to more records and tours were small, but noted that he was open to the idea himself, stating: “I love these dudes, and if there is another opportunity to get on a stage and play songs with them, I certainly welcome it. However, the chances of it leading to full-on tours and records when we all have families and lives seems very low. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that there might be another day or time at a minimum when we can get onstage somewhere. I’ll put that into the ether and hope it comes back.”

See McMahon’s announcement of the upcoming show via Twitter below.

Well, I figure since #somethingcorporate is trending at the moment, I’d jump on here for the first time in forever and let you all know how excited the band and I are to be playing the 2023 @WWWYFest — Andrew McMahon (@andrewmcmahon) October 11, 2022

In 2020, McMahon held drive in concerts to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Jack’s Mannequin’s Everything in Transit.