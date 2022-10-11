The Cure Debut Another New Song “An Nothing Is Forever” Live

The Cure started their European tour last weekend and during a live performance in Stockholm the band performed their newest song “And Nothing Is Forever” which will be on The Cure‘s upcoming album Songs Of A Lost World. The album is already done but the band has not mentioned the release date. “And Nothing Is Forever” is a dreamy romantic ballad about how nothing else matters when you have the right person with you.
SETLIST: The Cure at Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden 10/10/2022
Alone
Pictures of You
A Night Like This
Charlotte Sometimes
Lovesong
And Nothing Is Forever
Burn
Fascination Street
The Hungry Ghost
Push
A Forest
Want
Shake Dog Shake
39
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
Encore 1:
Cold
A Strange Day
One Hundred Years
Encore 2:
Lullaby
The Walk
Friday I’m in Love
In Between Days
Close to Me
Just Like Heaven
Primary
Boys Don’t Cry