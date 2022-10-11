The Cure Debut Another New Song “An Nothing Is Forever” Live

SETLIST: The Cure at Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden 10/10/2022

Alone

Pictures of You

A Night Like This

Charlotte Sometimes

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

Burn

Fascination Street

The Hungry Ghost

Push

A Forest

Want

Shake Dog Shake

39

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Encore 1:

Cold

A Strange Day

One Hundred Years

Encore 2:

Lullaby

The Walk

Friday I’m in Love

In Between Days

Close to Me

Just Like Heaven

Primary

Boys Don’t Cry