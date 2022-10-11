Serj Tankian Debuts Powerful New Song “I Spoke Up”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 11th, 2022 - 5:36 PM

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Today musician Serj Tankian announced on Oct. 21 he will release Perplex Cities which is an EP that is more electronic, subtle and deeper in terms of its layers of presentation musically.Today Tankian has shared a third track from the forthcoming, five-song collection: “I Spoke Up.”

The video that offers more insight into his upcoming performance of “Invocations,” an orchestral suite composed and performed by Tankian, which he debuts on April 29 at The Soraya (California State University Northridge).

Not only is Tankian overseeing the performance, and singing on several of the pieces, he has also assembled a team of incredible vocalists: renowned tenor Brian Thorsett, world music singer Azam Ali, Francesca Genco and Charles Elliot. The vocalists will be backed by the impressive CSUN Symphony Orchestra, ethnic instrumentalists (including duduk master Jivan Gasparyan Jr.) and a full choir.

“’Invocations’ is an operatic suite that can best be described as music that calls on spirits to co-inspire and wander,” Tankian explains. “The music for invocations was written over a long period of time, over many years, composing for film and being inspired by the orchestral ensemble and choir. I find these pieces from all of the compositions I’ve ever done, they invoke a spirituality in us. They invoke this connection in us, that music is meant to do.” said Tankian

Tankian opened his most recent art exhibit over the weekend. The presentation, dubbed “Shapeshift – a dynamic dive into diversity,” can be seen at Stephanie’s Gallery in La Cañada (suburban Los Angeles) and runs through Nov. 1. As with his previous artworks, each of these new paintings will be accompanied by a musical score that corresponds with the paint on canvas and made accessible via the Arloopa app.